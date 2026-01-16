RUPERT LOWE TO LAUNCH REFORM UK RIVAL WITH FARAGE CIVIL WAR OVER ROBERT JENRICK DEFECTION

Rupert Lowe is intending to launch a rival party to the increasingly establishment Tory and Muslim Reform UK as the clash on the British right descends into open warfare after Robert Jenrick’s defection to Nigel Farage’s party.



There is also a civil war within Reform UK, with Zia Yusuf and Richard Tice furious about the hiring of Jenrick, with whom they had been engaged in a long-running personal battle and who is now set to be offered the prized Shadow Chancellor gig, with rumours that this is all a plot to get Boris Johnson back.

But for GB News, the propaganda continues at pace.



In his Digest Dan reveals the real story being covered up by GB News and Talk TV – and reveals the plan for Rupert Lowe to go head to head with his former party within months.

Then two other right-wing party leaders join Outspoken: Nick Tenconi, leader of UKIP, and Ben Habib, leader of Advance UK.



PLUS: A left-wing row over the new UKIP logo. We’ll reveal what it’s really inspired by.



AND: Australia’s next Prime Minister Pauline Hanson reveals the truth about her burka stunt that went viral across the globe and saw her banned from the Senate.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince William and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, return to work with zero drama and full on charm, as they prepare to fight the establishment plot for Prince Harry to set up a rival UK court. We’ll have all the latest with royal YouTube sensation According2Taz