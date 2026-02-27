ISLAMIST CHEATING SEES GREEN VICTORY AS NIGEL FARAGE ERUPTS & TOMMY ROBINSON HITS BACK

With the Green party candidate Hannah Spencer beating Reform UK’s Matt Goodwin after family voting and postal vote stitch ups.



But something changed overnight. The UK’s elite class and MSM finally woke up about what we are facing with the Islamist takeover of our country, ushering in sectarian politics.



Nigel Farage and Matt Goodwin are utterly furious and threatening police action, even though the final result wasn’t even close.



But Reform UK remains part of the problem too, with the party already distancing itself from Goodwin’s comments about ethnicity, sparking a new war with Rupert Lowe and Restore Britain today.



So is there any reason to hope we can be saved from this mess? Katie Hopkins still thinks so.



Dan explains why the Gorton and Denton stitch up has to be the change in British politics.



Then we’re joined by Spiked Online’s chief political writer Brendan O’Neill, whose brilliant new book Vibe Shift: The Revolt Against Wokeness, Greenism And Technocracy is available to buy now on Amazon.



PLUS: Femo Oluwole stalks Lucy Connolly on the train, as the political prisoner reveals she will sue the Brexit virgin.

AND: Is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor the subject of an ugly witch hunt? We’ll debate.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Harry’s Hamas shame grows as he gives a disastrous interview in the Middle East to hard left Channel 4 News. We’re joined by royal YouTube sensation P-Dina for all the latest.