ISLAMIST TAKEOVER OF MANCHESTER ELECTION DIVIDES UK AS NIGEL FARAGE & ZACK POLANSKI ACCUSED

Voters in Gorton and Denton will determine if Slippery Starmer will receive a stay of execution as Prime Minister.

But what is undeniable is that this horrifying contest represents the Islamist takeover of UK politics as hard-left woketopians and Muslim extremists team up to usher in an era of sectarian politics that may soon be impossible to reverse.

However, the right is divided too, with independent journalists in Gorton and Denton being banned from speaking to Reform UK and Nigel Farage’s closest former allies claiming he is controlled opposition.

So thank God for Mike Tindall, the Royal Family member and Princess Anne’s son-in-law who has infuriated the country’s worst lefties by donning a Make England Great Again cap.

Dan will outline the realities of the Gorton and Denton vote regardless of who wins in the Digest. Then my Superstar Panel are here: Two brilliant independent journalists – Lee Harris of Addicted2News and Emma Dunwell of E Speaks Freely.

PLUS: BBC shamed over its failure to cover Rupert Lowe’s Inquiry, as the Corporation’s pathetic excuse is slammed.

AND: Soham murderer Ian Huntley fighting for his life in hospital after being attacked with an iron bar in a workshop this morning.

THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s amputee and Hamas shame on their dire fake royal tour of the Middle East. We’ll have all the latest with our Royal Mastermind and the Duke’s biographer Angela Levin.