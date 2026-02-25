ISLAMIST DIRTY TRICKS IN BY-ELECTION BY GREENS AGAINST MATT GOODWIN AS YOUNG BOB ATTACKED

Slippery Starmer’s Labour is caught in a three-way race with Reform UK and the Green Party, whose white and woke candidate is fasting for Ramadan, releasing videos entirely in Urdu and speaking to the Islamist media while ignoring independent journalists.

But the corrupted mainstream media and Starmer refuse to talk about the Islamist takeover of this crucial election, instead obsessing over Tommy Robinson endorsing Matt Goodwin and the Reform UK candidate apparently being racist for understanding the meaning of the word ethnicity.

Of course, there was radio silence from the leftie cretins about the independent journalist Young Bob being attacked outside a mosque in Whitechapel last night.

In his Digest, Dan argues that the Islamist dirty tricks being deployed in the Gorton and Denton by-election is a chilling precursor of the sectarian politics that is now omnipresent in British politics.

Then he’s joined by Advance UK’s candidate in Gorton and Denton Nick Buckley, alongside Father Calvin Robinson – co-host of Reclaim the Media’s Fox and Father – and Godfrey Bloom – the author, economist and former UKIP MEP.

PLUS: Laila Cunningham hits back at Piers Morgan after her live on air meltdown that saw her walking off Uncensored. We’ll reveal her bizarre explanation and Piers’s response.

AND: Could Sarah Ferguson be the next arrest to rock the foundations of the British establishment and Royal Family? We’ll look at that bombshell new claim, as the Speaker of the House admits he reported Peter Mandelson to the police over suggestions he was planning to flee the country ahead of his arrest this week.

THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make a deranged fake royal tour to the Middle East, proving King Charles must cut them loose. We’ve got all the details about what’s happening in Jordan with royal YouTube sensation According2Taz.