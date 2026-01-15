ROBERT JENRICK SACKED OVER REFORM DEFECTION PLOT AS TORIES DIE & FARAGE CIVIL WAR GROWS

But Dan also thinks this is the beginning of the end of Reform, which is now an establishment party completely overrun by failed Tories attempting to save their dying political careers and ambitious Islamists wanting to become the first Muslim Prime Minister.



He will reveal how Richard Tice and Zia Yusuf are the two most angry men in Britain over this development.

And isn’t that the real problem.



For the UK to be saved, we need politicians who put principles above power, but how does that stack up with Robert previously telling Outspoken that Nigel should retire.



In his Digest Dan, who is aware of Jenrick’s thinking, will reveal why he decided to jump ship.

Then we’re joined for the entire show by Carl Benjamin, founder of the independent media sensations Lotus Eaters.



PLUS: Douglas Murray backs fears over Laila Cunningham being Reform UK’s mayoral candidate to take on Sadiq Khan simply because she is a Muslim.



AND: The most shocking fight on GB News yet, as Nana Akua finally calls out the deeply disliked Tom Harwood live on air.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Harry’s delusional court case against the Daily Mail could finally ruin his reputation once and for all. We’ll preview what will go down next week with Tom Sykes of The Royalist Substack.