RICHARD TICE & ISABEL OAKESHOTT THREATEN "WAR" ON OUTSPOKEN AS REFORM CIVIL WAR EXPLODES

But now it’s got personal from Isabel Oakeshott – the fiancé of Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice who is a paid propagandist for the party on £250,000 a year from Talk TV to broadcast out of an apartment in Dubai.



And Tice has threatened "war" on Outspoken for reporting the truth about Reform UK, but that’s not going to stop Dan. So today in his Digest he'll reveal the full ecosystem that has seen these bully boy tactics silence broadcasters at Talk TV and GB News – and why that means we’ll never save Britain.



Then reaction from a brilliant Superstar Panel: Reform UK supporter Lucy Connolly, Montgomery Toms – host of the Montgomery Toms show on YouTube – and Chris Davies, businessman and the founder of True Conservative Media.



PLUS: The Trump administration hit back hard on our tinpot dictator Slippery Starmer over his truly deranged plans to ban X.



AND: Tommy Robinson threatens a fight with high profile Islamist lawyer Akhmed Yakoob.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take their bid to push King Charles and Prince William into a UK return too far, with the Daily Mail being forced to delete a story about the duplicitous duo being offered accommodation at Highgrove. We’ll have all the latest with our Royal Mastermind Angela Levin.