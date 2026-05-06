RESTORE BRITAIN & REFORM UK CLASH IN LAST PRE-ELECTION DEBATE VS ADVANCE UK & UKIP AS POLLS OPEN

But the civil war on the right is growing by the minute, with a dramatically different approach between the multicultural Reform UK campaign as part of Nigel Farage’s push to the left and Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe’s call in Great Yarmouth that the UK can only be saved by the real British and English. Will Nigel come to regret the way he brutally dismissed Restore?



It's the ultimate pre-election clash between the parties on the right.



Representing Reform UK: Its candidate Doctor Roger J Gewolb.

Representing Restore Britain: Its councillor Kieran Mishchuk

Representing UKIP: Its spokesman Father Calvin Robinson.

Representing Advance UK: Its college member Sarah White.



PLUS: The Tit Whisperer Zack Polanski’s appalling new lies exposed: He was never a properly qualified hypnotist like he claimed and he also wrongly claimed to be a Red Cross spokesperson. We’ll show you the car crash new interview where he admits he’s not ready to be Prime Minister.



AND: The fakery scandal at Channel 5’s crisis-hit Vanessa Feltz daytime show has just exploded as the hapless host has now fallen for a fake caller pretending to be the iconic and highly familiar British TV star Tina Malone.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Woke ITV News despicably puts Prince George’s security under threat in a shocking new attack by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s propagandist allies Chris Ship and Charlene White. We’ll show you what’s made Prince William so mad and get analysis from royal YouTube sensation According2Taz.