REFORM CIVIL WAR EXPLODES OVER MATT GOODWIN AMID CLAIMS HIS BOOK RIPPED OFF DOUGLAS MURRAY

Goodwin is also facing accusations he plagiarised Douglas Murray’s book title amid calls from Tim Montgomerie for him to be investigated by Reform UK.



But the sick tactics of Reform UK against Rupert Lowe supporters seem to have been exposed by Connor Tomlinson, who was visited by police at his house this morning after false allegations he had abused his wife.



All of this comes as a bombshell new poll shows an unprecedented open fight for power in British politics.

So we’ll get into it all with Mike Graham – independent media sensation, host of the brilliant Mike Graham Show on YouTube and Substack.



PLUS: A Sly News presenter has been exposed for hosting Sadiq Khan’s act of Islamist domination in Trafalgar Square in another hammer blow for the MSM.

AND: Eamonn Holmes is accused of falling asleep on air again at GB News, as his co-star Ellie Costello falls out with the broadcasting legend.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: A drug dealer bombshell haunts Prince Harry in a dramatic final day of evidence in the delusional Duke’s crazy case against the Daily Mail. We’ll reveal the shocking scenes in court with Harry’s biographer and our Royal Mastermind Angela Levin.