OXFORD VIOLENCE EXPLODES AS LEFTISTS SHUT DOWN STREETS TO STOP TOMMY ROBINSON /LAURENCE FOX DEBATE

…and spark violence against police and patriots to try and stop Tommy Robinson and Laurence Fox revealing the truth about Islam at the Oxford Union.

But in another case of two tier justice, there is no outrage from the MSM and no arrests or convictions as the left freak show takes over the streets.

But Tommy declared: “When these lot want me to be quiet. I know I must keep speaking. Louder. Whatever the cost.”

And the debate did go on, delayed and without large chucks of the audience.

Laurence Fox joins Dan to reveal all after he was accused of winding up the lefties on the street and we’ll hear why Jacob Rees Mogg decided to oppose him and Tommy.

ALSO TODAY: Polls are now open in Makerfield for the most consequential by-election in British history.

We are live for our special results show from 10pm, but we’ll also be crossing to the constituency as the dirty tricks continue with this Reform for Muslims bus unleashed on the streets.

Lauren the Insider is live in Makerfield and we have on the Superstar Panel Reform UK’s Kezia Nobile and Restore Britain’s Kieran Mishchuk.

PLUS: Alex Phillips and Isabelle Oakeshott are criticised over shocking new claims about Restore Britain. We’ll analyse.

AND: Vanessa Feltz storms out of the ITN building in fury after being told her Channel 5 chat show is being AXED after a host of fake calls shredded her reputation once again.

THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are accused of using their trip to Britain next month to publicly unveil their children Archie and Lili to save their failing business and charity interests. We’ll have the latest with Paula Froelich Uncensored.