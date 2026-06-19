MAKERFIELD BY-ELECTION RESULT AS ANDY BURNHAM BATTLES NIGEL FARAGE REFORM & RUPERT LOWE RESTORE

We will be live on air as the result is announced in the most important by-election in British history as likely next Labour Prime Minister Andy Burnham goes head to head with Robert Kenyon for Reform UK and Rebecca Shepherd for Restore Britain.



The result will determine the immediate political future for Keir Starmer, Nigel Farage and Rupert Lowe.



Lauren The Insider reports live from Makerfield.



Connor Tomlinson provides in studio analysis.



The special election night Superstar Panel features Mike Graham and Peter C Barnes.



Russell Quirke represents Reform UK, Orla Minihane represents Restore Britain, James Matthewson represents Labour and Fahima Mohamed represents the Greens.