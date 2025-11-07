LUCY CONNOLLY LAUNCHES ATTACK ON SLIPPERY STARMER & NARINDER KAUR AS SHE SIGNS FOR OUTSPOKEN

When Lucy Connolly was jailed for 31 months for a solitary tweet sent on the day of the Southport Massacre where the monster Axel Rudakuabana slaughtered to death three beautiful young girls, she became the international pin-up for Two Tier Justice in Two Tier Britain.



A Disunited Kingdom where paedophiles like Huw Edwards and Muslim women beaters do not spend a single minute behind bars, but a grieving mother is brutally locked up to prove a point to all of us to stay silent.



But Lucy Connolly will NOT be silenced, as today she officially joins Outspoken, where she will contribute her views on the news on a regular basis as a member of our Superstar Panel.



Today she joins Dan for the entire show to reflect on her changed life since leaving prison and reuniting with her family, as the revelations about Rudakubana and a shocking cover up by the deep state make her initial X post even more understandable.



PLUS: After a Reform UK conference standing ovation and TV appearance with Nigel Farage, is Lucy Connolly ready to declare her political intentions?



AND: How does Lucy feel about Slippery Starmer’s egregious and ongoing free speech lies?



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Dan is joined by Royal YouTube sensation According2Taz to reveal how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now puling in different directions.