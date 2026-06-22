Dan Wootton Outspoken

Dan Wootton Outspoken

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

KEIR STARMER FACES PROSECUTION AS HE RESIGNS IN DISGRACE AS RESTORE'S RUPERT LOWE SPEAKS OUT LIVE

Calls for Starmer to face prosecution for his authoritarian destruction of the Disunited Kingdom as the hated Prime Minister resigns in disgrace becoming the shortest serving Labour leader ever
Dan Wootton's avatar
Dan Wootton
Jun 22, 2026

Restore Britain Rupert Lowe will respond for the first time since Two Tier Keir’s resignation after the Digest.

Then a superb Superstar Panel: UKIP leader Nick Tenconi, independent media Superstar Lauren the Insider, and Lucy Connolly, author of the new tell all book A Tweet Too Far.

PLUS: Katie Hopkins is brutally evicted from a London pub by woke men, as Narinder Kaur’s phone is stolen in Sadiq Khan’s Lawless London.

AND: Lucy Connolly reveals how her jailing by Two Tier Keir has forever changed her life ahead of the release of her autobiography.

THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: A Father’s Day royal war as Meghan Markle competes with Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and King Charles and Prince William fallout over Harry’s return. We’ll have all the latest with royal YouTube sensation P-Dina.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dan Wootton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture