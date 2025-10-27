ISLAMIST CIVIL WAR ON UK STREETS IGNORED BY MSM AS STARMER BRANDS SARAH POCHIN "RACIST"

If the dangerous woke liberal losers on the hard left think they’re allied with this mob, then they’ve got another thing coming as the scenes being ignored by the MSM are horrendous and represent a breakdown in society.

And there’s clear Two Tier Justice after Narinder Kaur defied police orders, yet was not arrested.

Dan will uncover the Islamist takeover in his Digest, as the Labour government is mired in crisis over the manhunt of Hadush Kebatu, collapse of the rape gang inquiry amid Sadiq Khan’s cover up, and appointment of hard left Starmer hater Lucy Powell as the party’s new deputy leader.

Then the best analysis with our husband and wife duo The Hamiltons – broadcaster and author Christine, and former Tory minister and ex-UKIP leader Neil.

PLUS: The Prime Minister wades into the Sarah Pochin racism scandal, even though the Reform UK MP is literally telling the truth about the representation of black and Asion people in ads.

AND: Axed Mike Graham is replaced by his best friend on Talk, as Mark Dolan kicks off a public campaign to replace him.

THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bizarre Halloween stunt aims to dispel the growing rumours surrounding the troubled Sussex family. But has it worked? We’ll analyse as we team up with the Royal News Network.

