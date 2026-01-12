ISLAM TAKEOVER OF REFORM AS NIGEL FARAGE POACHES TORY MUSLIM VACCINE PUSHER NADHIM ZAHAWI

He’d previously told Dan he was a politician with no principles all about climbing the greasy pole. Oh and Zahawi had also said Farage was a dangerous Nazi.



But there is so much wrong about failed Conservative Zahawi now being at the heart of Reform. He was the vaccine pusher in chief for God’s sake. Mr Net Zero. Mr Mass Immigration. Mr Establishment. Indeed, he even said he wants mass immigration to continue to the UK so new citizens can send money BACK to where they’ve come from.



And, after ex-Tory Muslim Laila Cunningham with the Islamic tattoo last week, Dan will outline how this is now a deliberate capitulation to Islam in his Digest.



Meanwhile, we have a lunatic dictator in charge of our Disunited Kingdom, with Slippery Starmer actually spending all his time plotting with fellow leftist nutters like Anthony Albanese in Australia to ban X just like the Iranian Islamic regime whose overthrow he can’t be bothered talking about…



We'll get reaction from the brilliant Carol McGiffin and Beau Dade, host of the Lotus Eaters new morning show Breakfast with Beau.



PLUS: The collapse of ITV Daytime as the mainstream media is beautifully punished for its destruction of Britain, with Good Morning Britain and Loose Women now facing the end.



AND: The independent media couldn’t be stronger, however, with the right wing breakfast war between Mike Graham, Jeremy Kyle and Beau Dade kicking off. Beau will be here to reveal all about the Lotus Eaters and his fascinating ride from Reform UK candidate to one of Britain’s most outspoken broadcasters.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: The truth about Meghan Markle’s shocking return to Britain as we team up with the Royal News Network.