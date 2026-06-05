HENRY NOWAK FAMILY TURN ON KEIR STARMER AS TOMMY ROBINSON KATIE HOPKINS & NIGEL FARAGE HIT BACK

as Britain’s despicable Labour government and tone deaf MSM continue to prove they are more angry about Elon Musk, Tommy Robinson and Rupert Lowe than the bodycam footage of the Essex teenager’s anti-white slaughtering.



Reform UK leader Nigel Farage stands strong as that hypocrite deputy Prime Minister David Lammy admits he’d never take a knee for Henry, despite his entire party doing so for George Floyd.



But what’s worse is the way Two Tier Keir is now openly lying about the feelings of Henry Nowak’s family. We’ve got the posts that prove they are against this Labour government.



There’s also a war on the right over the Sikh role in Henry Nowak’s death with Tommy Robinson going head to head with Connor Tomlinson on the issue. Well Connor will be here straight after to respond.



PLUS: The BBC Question Time ban on Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain completely backfires, as another poll shows the party in third place in the Makerfield by-election.



AND: A new Talk TV feud between former friends Mike Graham and Julia Hartley Brewer as Plank of the Week gets drawn into the drama.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: A major new royal feud between Prince William and the princesses Beatrice and Eugenie explodes just 24 hours before tomorrow’s royal wedding. We’ll reveal the implications with Paula Froelich Uncensored.