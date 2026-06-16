HARD LEFT VIOLENCE ON UK STREETS BACKED BY COPS AS YOUNG BOB & ANGLOID SPEAK OUT AMID REFORM WAR

…who has been subjected to yet another horror attack witnessed by Stand Up To Racism even as Islamist commentators like Bushra Shaikh falsely claim he was the aggressor.



Yet the people who should be fighting this ugly Charlie Kirk level violence – the right-wing establishment MSM like the Daily Mail and the right-wing establishment party Reform UK – have decided the enemy they really need to bring down is the surging and patriotic Restore Britain, by attacking campaigners like Angloid.



The MSM won’t let them speak so we’ll hear directly from Young Bob and Angloid about these shocking attacks today.



Meanwhile, as Rupert Lowe launches the official Rape Gang Inquiry Report today, the sneering arrogance of Reform UK’s leadership ahead of the Makerfield by-election is exposed, even as they concede they will not beat Andy Burnham.



Dan will remind Richard Tice that he started this revolution with the “that lot” smear which patriots have never forgotten. Much more on that with today’s Superstar Panel Leilani Dowding and Elizabeth Fox.



PLUS: A bloodbath at BBC News with hundreds of jobs to go and Newsnight under threat, as Colin Brazier says the corrupted organisation should be shut down for good.



AND: The least popular Britons in the world team up, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle endorse Slippery Starmer.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: We team up with our Royal Mastermind Angela Levin to reveal the real reason why Prince William will never forgive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.