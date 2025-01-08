"She played the race card & tried to blackmail Queen!" Five years to the day since I broke the story of Megxit, the true horror of Meghan Markle's behaviour revealed

Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

Five years ago to the day, I had just broken a story that was to change royal history.

Prince Harry was so determined to stop me revealing Megxit that he put in an urgent call to the late Queen to try and released their delusional statement outlining a plan to be half in/half out royals.

Half a decade on, I believe his exit from the monarchy has proven to be one of the biggest disasters in royal history – for him and not his long-suffering family.

Watch the video above as Lady Colin Campbell and I reveal the unheard secrets of Megxit…

