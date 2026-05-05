FARAGE MIGRANT PLAN SPARKS BRUTAL CIVIL WAR ON UK RIGHT AS RUPERT LOWE & KATIE HOPKINS SPEAK OUT

But the controversial cooked up policy by Zia Yusuf and Nigel Farage, which could see the prisons in hard left Polanski/Ali-supporting areas like Hackney in Sadiq Khan’s London, has sparked backlash and not from who you might expect, with Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe joining other major figures on the right to say that “putting British women at risk to make a vindictive political point is abhorrent”.



But Reform UK has received two mega backers today and not natural allies of the party in the Daily Mail’s Richard Littlejohn and Katie Hopkins.



Also today: The Tit Whisperer Green Party leader Zack Dave Polanski has just been exposed for the huxter he is, with shocking new information emerging about his former life as a Lib Dem.



And Dan will show you what happened when Polanski sent his useful woke idiots to his house to try and get me to vote Green – surprise surprise they weren’t prepared to have a real debate about the Islamist party.



We’ll get it into it all today with the YouTube sensation Leo Kearse, who is here for the entire show.



PLUS: The Metropolitan Police plot to extradite Christian Bruekner to Britain to go on trial for the abduction of Madeline McCann before the 20th anniversary of Maddie’s disappearance, as Kate and Gerry McCann go public with their twins in a new publicity drive.



AND: Woke ITV News host and Loose Women star Charlene White plays perma-victim again as she claims she was targeted as a shoplifter simply for being black.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Horror for Meghan Markle as she tries to spin her mortifying Met Gala snub, while her ex-close friend Serena Williams chooses Emma Thynn, the Marchioness of Bath, over her, just as American commentators suggest again that King Charles ISN’T Prince Harry’s father. We’ll get into it all with royal reporting legend Robert Jobson, who runs The Royal Editor on Substack