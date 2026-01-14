EVA VLAARDINGERBROEK SPEAKS TO OUTSPOKEN ON BEING BANNED FROM UK BY STARMER

Just three days after she called the Prime Minister a despicable and evil man, and three months since her game changing speech at Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom rally.



Also today: Left-wing firebrand George Galloway refuses to return to Britain because his free speech cannot be protected as independent sensation Nick Shirley humiliates Britain in the US.



Meanwhile, Starmer’s U-turns now total 13, something he said would prove serial incompetence.



It’s also exactly one month today since the Muslim attack on Bondi Beach which killed 15 in Australia. In a world exclusive interview, Pauline Hanson slams the Islamist takeover of the United Kingdom and reveals how her burka stunt in the Australian senate has seen her banned from debating free speech and guns crackdown following the terror attack.



We’re also joined today by Father Calvin Robinson and former UKIP star Godfrey Bloom, an expert in geo political military strategy and much more besides.



PLUS: Sly News admits who they really are by poaching Channel 4 News’s biased leftie presenter Cathy Newman, the woman who was humiliated by Jordan Peterson.



AND: YouTube finally kills the BBC, becoming the UK’s biggest broadcaster as the MSM death speeds up.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Harry makes his audacious bid for a half-time return to the United Kingdom. We’ll analyse his deluded pitch with royal YouTube sensation P-Dina.