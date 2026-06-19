ELECTION SHOCKWAVES AS UK POLITICS CHANGES FOREVER WITH STARMER OUT BURNHAM IN & FARAGE VS LOWE

…In British politics once again. Slippery Starmer is now simply squatting at Number 10 Downing Street with the country about to be plunged further left under Andy Burnham, the despicable leftist shape shifter who refused to acknowledge the Pakistani rape gang survivors on the most important day of his life when quizzed by Outspoken.

But the evil Slippery Starmer won’t go down without a fight.

Last night also changed the right of British politics, with Restore Britain defying all expectations from before the campaign to take seven per cent and the collapse of Reform UK continuing after their third consecutive by-election result. It was a tale of two leaders with Farage devastated and Lowe loving life…

After Dan’s Digest, a superb election Superstar Panel: Restore Britain’s Montgomery Toms, Reform UK supporter and independent reporter Jack Hadfield, Fair Fuel UK’s Howard Cox and YouTube sensation Lee Harris.

PLUS: Predictably the Reform bid to attack Restore Britain has gone into overdrive, with the propaganda shills at Talk TV comparing the party to the BNP in yet another epic crashout.

AND: We’ll show you the epic fight between Lauren the Insider, Orla Minihane and a leftist Labour activist that erupted during our first ever election live show.

THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince William and Catherine’s fury at King Charles as they storm out of a Trooping the Colour lunch over the monarch’s decision to pay for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal security next month. Royal YouTube star P-Dina is here with all the latest.