ELECTION DAY VIOLENCE AS ISLAMIST VOTING FEARS GROW & RUPERT LOWE DECLARES WAR ON NIGEL FARAGE

And despite facing historic losses in just 24 hours time, Slippery Starmer drags out his poor wife Lady Victoria Starmer, even though he’s concealing the fact she’s already moved out of Number 10 Downing Street with his two children.



The sectarian takeover of British politics will begin in earnest during this vote too, with London’s Islamist Mayor Sadiq Khan battling Green leftists who aren’t even campaigning in English.



Today’s election also marks the start of a battle on the right between Nigel Farage’s surging Reform UK – as he attempted to remind disillusioned conservative voters of his greatest hits – and the brave Restore Britain, which Rupert Lowe launches at the polls today in Great Yarmouth as he promises to WIN the next general election.



But during this historic election vote, Dan can today reveal a new bid to unite British right-wing party leaders the moment the vote is cast, with senior representatives of all the parties set to sit around a table after the ballots are cast.



Then the Superstar Panel react: UKIP leader Nick Tenconi, Peter C Barnes – the independent journalist behind Politics Unspun on YouTube and Substack – and Restore Britain’s spokesperson for the safety of women and children Orla Minihane.



PLUS: Four Unite the Kingdom stars are BANNED from entering the UK in the latest dystopian move by our authoritarian Labour government.



AND: The Starmer Ukrainian firebomber trial features a bizarre development in court the MSM are ignoring. We’ll reveal what’s really going on.



ALSO: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was threatened and chased by a balaclava-clad man near his home whilst walking his dogs. Former head of royal protection Dai Davies will be joining us as we give you the latest on this developing story.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle uses Archie’s birthday to sell products while Prince Harry uses it to slam his own father King Charles. We’ll have all the royal latest with Paula Froelich of Uncensored on YouTube and Substack.