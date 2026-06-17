DIRTY TRICKS IN MAKEFIELD ELECTION EXPOSED AS MSM & REFORM TRY TO DESTROY RUPERT LOWE & RESTORE

In the last full day of campaigning ahead of polls opening in the historic and consequential Makerfield by-election tomorrow, with Reform UK and its MSM propagandists launching full throttled and increasingly bizarre attacks on Restore Britain as the dirty tricks get out of control.

The scumbags at Good Morning Britain have even tried to censor Sammy Woodhouse over the publication of Rupert’s Rape Gang Inquiry.

Yet what the political establishment and the legacy media fail to understand is that Brits are now rising up and pushing back.

Our pre-election special Superstar Panel coming up: Father Calvin Robinson – host of Common Sense Crusade on YouTube, Restore Britain’s Richard Donaldson, Reform UK’s Dr Roger J Gewolb – host of The Gospel on YouTube, and the brilliant Bishop Ceirion H. Dewar.

PLUS: Nigel Farage’s personal and political crisis grows as he makes desperate phone call to Donald Trump begging the US President for help to end his feud with Elon Musk.

AND: Jeremy Clarkson announces he has aggressive prostate cancer in an emotional shocking episode of Clarkson’s Farm that could well end hopes of him launching a political career to save the UK.

THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle, Archie and Lili WILL return to the UK for the first time in years next month, with the Fake Duchess reversing her solemn vow to Omid Scobie never to re-enter Britain as Prince Harry’s shocking bid to reverse Megxit. We’ll get into this massive piece of breaking news later with royal YouTube sensation According2Taz.