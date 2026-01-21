ANT MIDDLETON FIGHTS BACK AS DONALD TRUMP SLAMS LONDON IN GROWING WAR WITH STARMER & KHAN

He fights back against the woke anti-British forces trying to cancel him so he can’t boot Sadiq Khan from office.



Ant speaks out just hours after Donald Trump put the issue of the UK’s crumbling capital city back on the international agenda during a bombshell press conference just hours after Dan revealed the US President secretly HATES Slippery Starmer…

Ant Middleton says Keir Starmer must go and that this can be done the hard way or the easy way. He’ll explain what he means.

But there’s no doubt London under Sadiq Khan is in huge trouble.



This is also Ant’s first interview since Reform UK announced the Egyptian Muslim Laila Cunningham as the party’s candidate to challenge Khan, a position once expected to be held by Middleton, after he travelled to Washington DC to celebrate Trump’s inauguration with Nigel Farage.



Ant Middleton is a proper legend – a battle-hardened former UK Special Forces operator in the elite Special Boat Service, the Royal Navy's Tier 1 equivalent to the SAS, who smashed the "Holy Trinity" of Britain's toughest paths: Parachute Squadron, Royal Marines Commando (winning the King's Badge), and SBS selection, with three brutal Afghanistan tours as a sniper and point man. The woke MSM love twisting facts to diminish true patriots like him, but his unbreakable service record speaks for itself.



PLUS: Ant reveals the truth about his MSM cancellation from Channel 4's hit show SAS: Who Dares Wins.

AND: Carol Vorderman reclaims the term Milf in one of the most bizarre celebrity videos of recent times. Has she really lost it now?



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: A special edition on Prince Harry in the dock after he gave evidence in the High Court today. Given the massive news connected to this case, we will be broadcasting our Aftershow live on YouTube today too at 7pm UK time, 2pm Eastern Time and 11am Pacific Time. Joining us straight from the court is Tom Sykes of the Royalist Substack. He’ll be alongside Lauren The Insider and Royal YouTube sensation P-Dina for coverage you simply won’t get from the MSM.