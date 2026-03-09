Dan Wootton Outspoken

Dan Wootton Outspoken

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

ISLAMISTS CHALLENGED LIVE IN STUDIO BY RESTORE BRITAIN & DAN WOOTTON AS AKHMED YAKOOB EXPLODES

The Clash returns
Dan Wootton's avatar
Dan Wootton
Mar 09, 2026

Dan and Restore Britain’s Charlie Downes go head to head with controversial lawyer Akhmed Yakoob and Muslim activist Abdullah Al Andalusi to debate whether Islam is good for Britain and if halal meat should be banned in the UK.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dan Wootton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture