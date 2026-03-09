Dan and Restore Britain’s Charlie Downes go head to head with controversial lawyer Akhmed Yakoob and Muslim activist Abdullah Al Andalusi to debate whether Islam is good for Britain and if halal meat should be banned in the UK.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
ISLAMISTS CHALLENGED LIVE IN STUDIO BY RESTORE BRITAIN & DAN WOOTTON AS AKHMED YAKOOB EXPLODES
The Clash returns
Mar 09, 2026
Dan and Restore Britain’s Charlie Downes go head to head with controversial lawyer Akhmed Yakoob and Muslim activist Abdullah Al Andalusi to debate whether Islam is good for Britain and if halal meat should be banned in the UK.
Authors
Recent Posts