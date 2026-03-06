FURY AS SHABANA MAHMOOD SAYS ENGLISH ETHNICITY DOESN'T EXISTS AS BEN HABIB SLAMS RUPERT LOWE

Major figures on the right like Carl Benjamin have said there is now “an active attempt to deny the existence of the English to permit the colonisation of England by foreign people”.



But there is also a major split between Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain and Ben Habib’s Advance UK on the issue. Ben Habib will be here later in the show to make his case.



Also today, the left has proven they actively encourage the Islamist takeover. First they dismissed the illegal family voting witnessed by democracy volunteers in Gorton and Denton and then the Greens whack job leader Zack Polanski broke down in hysterics when Susan Hall expressed her horror at the vandalisation of the Winston Churchill statue in Westminster, just as his candidate Hannah Spencer won thanks to Muslim support.



At least Nigel Farage is on his way to Mar-a-Lago to really put the boot into Slippery Starmer.

Connor Tomlinson – host of Tomlinson Talks on YouTube and Substack – joins Dan for analysis straight after his Digest.



PLUS: Rupert Lowe hits out at the Daily Telegraph as Restore Britain surges in the polls and membership stakes but continues to be banned by the mainstream media.

AND: So-called comedian Rosie Jones engages in a sick non-joke encouraging the death of David Attenborough, yet still our elites pretend she’s some sort of national treasure.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince William and Catherine put their foot down over the embattled Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. We’ll have all the royal latest with YouTube sensation P-Dina.