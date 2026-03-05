MANCHESTER FALLS TO ISLAMISTS & HARD LEFT CELEBRATING AYATOLLAH AS TOMMY ROBINSON LASHES OUT

Just another striking example of the fall of the Disunited Kingdom.

Yet unbelievably the MSM ignored those horror scenes as the police instead decided to shut down independent journalists like Young Bob who had been attacked by Muslims.

And we now know the only reason Slippery Starmer went to war with Donald Trump over the US war with Iran was because Ed Miliband and the left-wing Cabinet threatened to lead a Cabinet revolt against him.

This mess resulted in the Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood attacking an invisible far right in her weakened crackdown on illegal immigration.

Yet the real issue is of course the Islamist Green party whose deputy leader Mothin Ali is finally being called out for his extremism in parliament.

Dan will outline the true horror we’re facing and then bring in Leo Kearse.

PLUS: Ben Habib is caught on video calling Restore Britain racist, as Rupert Lowe hints at legal action. We’ll reveal the new ethnicity split on the right.

AND: Fight night on GB News as Adam Brooks erupts live on air when leftie Nina Myskow calls him a member of the terrorist group the Taliban.

THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Lady Colin Campbell reveals the true extent of King Charles’s health collapse as the toll of the royal crisis becomes clear.