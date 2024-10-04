Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

Ayaan Hirsi Ali is one of the most outspoken women in the world.

Her bravery standing up against extreme Islam has seen her become one of the most hunted women in the world too, with multiple fatwas on her head.

But everything Ayaan does is about saving the west from itself: Woke ideology is the most dangerous in the world; multiculturalism has failed; our globalist leaders want to reduce us to rubble.

Ayaan will express the unspeakable, with the experience of someone who has lived extreme Islam, with all its dire consequences.

And today, in this exclusive and powerful interview, she does something the elite class has long decided is somehow disgusting: Defend the honour of white men.

She tells me: “When the woke ideologues run around saying, 'the white heterosexual male is an oppressor', you've got to throw back at them that without the white man, where would we be? It's the white man who fought slavery. It's the white man who fought Hitler and stood up to him. It's the white man who builds and builds and builds, and is generous enough to take all of these medicines and health care all across the world.

“I'd like to see white young men who are being demonised now stand up to these evil forces and talk more forcefully about why the white man is essentially a good man. I mean, up until recently, it was the white man's burden to save the world. And now we're being told he is the source of all evil. And only if he is destroyed will justice come around because that's what the woke ideology is about. The woke ideology is this new race, racism against white people and especially white males. And that is to demoralise him, to emasculate him so that they can come and just rob this civilisation and transform it into rubble. This is the thing about the woke ideology. They incite all of these groups against the white heterosexual male. So it is racist, it's divisive. And in many ways, if you look at the gender, the transgender politics, or gender politics, or the climate politics, this is a ticket to primitivism.

“The end game of the woke ideology is rubble. You see the Islamists want to introduce Sharia law and eventually that too leads to rubble through a great deal of violence. But the woke ideology, is so linear in its quest for just simple destruction. And so the white man should be smart enough to stand up to them and tell them to eff off.”

WOKE IS THE MOST DANGEROUS IDEOLOGY

“Extremely so woke ideology is perhaps the most dangerous ideology in 2024. It has to do with the time woke ideology is arising from within and wants to destroy the words they use, deconstruct and dismantle Western society, Western culture, Western institutions -everything. And it's coming about and gaining traction at a time when the West has got so many adversaries to deal with, including Putin.” It's a time of great instability, and the woke ideology is causing a lot of polarization. Woke ideology has basically hijacked centre-left parties and all the institutions that are connected with centre-left parties, hijacked universities and schools. So, woke ideology first and foremost – it's an internal cancer.

MASS IMMIGRATION IMPACTS THE POOR WORKING CLASS WHITES MOST

“You have a huge unintended, negative unintended consequence of this movement of populations from poor countries to rich countries. And almost all of it, all the negative stuff lands on the shoulders of the poor and the working-class whites. And when they protest, and the only ways that they're able to protest is actually to vote. And if you look at every country, what many of these people have been doing is simply: Voting for the parties and the political leaders who say immigration is a problem and we're going to do something about it. So then they are labelled xenophobic and far right. There's this bubbling anger where people who are negatively affected by this form of immigration, some people rightfully call it an invasion. People who are negatively, negatively infected by the affected by this sort of immigration have their backs to the wall. They - voting doesn't help; that their voice is meaningless in the sense of nothing. This is election after election after election. They see that nothing happens. The problems go worse. They get more and more immigrants put amongst them. And I think, Dan, part of this is that there is this. You saw it with Brexit. There's this cleavage, this. I’d say this connection between the people who make the decisions, so-called elite. And the people who are governed. And the people who make the decisions don't seem to be affected by the negative consequences of immigration.”

MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD WANTS TO TRANSFORM BRITAIN

“It wants to transform Britain from being an open, liberal, democratic society to a Sharia-based society. They have put down mosques and Islamic centres and schools. They have taken down whole neighbourhoods and they think that they can get their message across and transform the population and the reality in Britain through more immigration. And through demands that they make that the same politicians give to them that they don't give to the white flocking class. So the social cohesion, this immigration is. It’s affecting negatively the social cohesion between the people who lived in this country, in the host society and the immigrants who come. And on top of that, radical political Islam is also driving a wedge between peoples. Between politicians and the people they govern over, it's a hot mess. It is a hot mess.”

ELON MUSK IS RIGHT ABOUT RISK OF CIVIL WAR

“I think Elon Musk is giving us a warning. He obviously has lived in Africa. I also come from Africa. Yes. And I think that's what Elon Musk wants to talk about. I think what we share is if you have this accumulation of resentment between different groups within society and the tension just keeps going up and up, it's highly likely that they will go atone another. And it is absolutely right. I don't know if Elon said this or not, but what we call multiculturalism, this fantasy that you have groups of different religions and cultures that are beautifully coexisting alongside one another and doing this peacefully. That's just a fantasy that has failed. Angela Merkel had said it. David Cameron had said it. We know that there is no such thing as multiculturalism. The reality is we have these multi-ethnic communities that are living alongside one another. And then there is this religious community. And not every Muslim is a problem. So if you want to prevent something like that from happening in Britain and in France and in Germany, you better address these issues. The sooner we address these issues, the better. The sooner we articulate that Britain is never ever going to be a Muslim country. It's never going to have Sharia. It's never going to have Sharia as its laws and its norms.”

FAR RIGHT IS MEANINGLESS PUT DOWN

“Accusations of far right and racist and so on, they're losing their potency. You know, ten years ago, if you called someone a racist, they would think about committing suicide. That was how harsh this stuff was. It's the kind of power it had. It was like a spell. But that spell is broken. Everybody now knows that the person who's using the word racist or xenophobe or Islamophobe, that they are the ones who are corrupt or inept and incompetent. And it is this combination of ideology, ineptitude, and corruption that has brought us where we are. And Keir Starmer and his government are either incompetent, they don't know what to do, and they do have, in many ways, you can see the UK government doesn't seem to be up to the job of governing, not just on the immigration issue, but you can see it in other areas as well.”

JEREMY CORBYN’S NEW PARTY WANTS TO ISLAMISE BRITAIN

“So the party that is just formed, led by Jeremy Corbyn, is not pro-Palestinian (it’s pro-Hamas). They don't give a hoot about the children in Gaza or in Rafah. They want to Islamise Britain. That's their goal. And that, you know, they're not talking about if you're a political party in Britain, why on earth would you establish, go to this great lengths to establish a political party in Britain because you want to look after the interests of people thousands of miles away? No, you guys, you need to wake up and start to educate yourself on who these people are and what they want.”

