The parallels to 1997 are now impossible to ignore.

Where is our King? OK, we may have seen him yesterday, looking gravely ill at a London Fashion Week event, but he didn’t speak to us.

And after the catastrophe of his handling of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s Jeffrey Epstein scandal that, I am afraid, is the least we deserve.

The 104-word statement released by Buckingham Palace and said to be personally authored by Charles wasn’t good enough.

The disgraced Duke must also be removed from the line of succession via an act of parliament.

I understand that this is unprecedented and that, as a believer in the hereditary monarchy, in many ways it goes against everything I would usually think is right.

But in unprecedented times, unprecedented decisions are called for. This is how tradition is updated.

After the 15-year cover up of Andrew’s alleged crimes by the British deep state, dramatic and drastic action has been necessitated.

It’s allowing the republicans and the radical left to win.

Which takes me back to that week in 1997 after the death of Princess Diana where the late Queen Elizabeth II – who, completely understandably, made looking after the grieving princes William and Harry at Balmoral her priority – failed to understand the real simmering anger of her subjects for just a couple of days.

But the Queen soon realised what was required – and it was this front page by my former newspaper The Sun, which was speaking its mind, that helped her change course.

That now iconic headline: Where is our Queen? Where is her flag?

Well, within the course of 48 hours she was back at Buckingham Palace.

And she addressed her people.

The King needs to learn from his mother.

Which is why I today speak my mind and demand: We MUST hear from our King and he MUST demand action.

Yes, the law must take its course, too. But Andrew has been charged with no crime at this stage. The wheels of justice in the Disunited Kingdom can take years to turn, if at all. You don’t have that time, Your Majesty.

MEGHAN, HARRY, BEATRICE, EUGENIE, ARCHIE AND LILI MUST GO TOO

That can only be the start.

Prince William’s modernisation project must begin immediately.

The princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who I believe are corrupted by Epstein in this process, must have their titles stripped as well.

So too must Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Given the question marks over both their births, Archie and Lili must be removed from the line of succession as well.

The Sussexes are the new Yorks; William and Catherine – a steely and important strength for her husband, the heir to the throne – know they provide the same sort of risk to the monarchy in the future. Deal with it now.

The Outspoken audience are, on the whole, royalists and very much pro-monarchy. But the two polls I have run this week, show that they are overwhelmingly in favour of removing Andrew from the line of succession and, more worryingly for Charles, the King abdicating in favour of William.

HUMAN TRAGEDY

I don’t say any of this to be cruel. The King is battling terminal cancer and looked a physically broken man while attempting to keep calm and carry on alongside Stella McCartney yesterday.

The human tragedy of his failed reign is palpable, yet I have still not called on Charles to abdicate.

But his actions in the days and weeks ahead will determine whether remaining on the throne is tenable. That’s before we get to the disaster of Andrew potentially being charged with a crime that he would likely try to defend in the King’s own court by invoking the monarch, who signed off and contributed £1.5 million to the hush money paid to Virginia Giuffre.

I want the monarchy to survive. The abdication crisis of nearly 90 years ago reinvented the British Royal Family and ushered in the glorious second Elizabethan era. But that only happened because serious change was forced upon them.

That change is now demanded from Charles III.