Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

Click here to find out now

This Outspoken Substack is the exclusive home of my original journalism, columns AND now, by popular demand, the Uncancelled Aftershow. It is a safe space free of censorship and, your support from just £5 a month, not only gives you 30 minutes of extra content every weekday, but it also means you are helping me create an independent media revolution. With the corrupt MSM now controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, I am no longer owned by anybody other than you. Subscribing also allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages.

Are we witnessing political history being made?

I predicted last June – the day he announced he was running for Clacton – right here on Substack that Nigel Farage would lead a populist revolution to become the Prime Minister of the UK by 2029.

That call was anchored in a fundamental belief that the uniparty of Labour and the Tories, combined with the MSM, deep state and political establishment blob, had lost touch with the true feelings of the British public.

And the first major YouGov poll of voting intention since last year’s election suggests I was right – our two party system is no longer fit for purpose.

Labour is pummelled by Reform, now in a statistical dead heat to be considered Britain’s most popular party.

Only ten per cent of Brits say Slippery Starmer’s government is successful in a damning indictment.

Leave a comment

TORIES DESERTED BY GEN Z

The Conservatives drop to third place, making it possible for Farage to claim he is now the moral opposition.

Sure enough, Nigel quickly made that point, posting: “Reform UK are just 1 point behind Labour in YouGov’s first poll since the general election. The Tory brand is completely broken. We are the real opposition to this disastrous government.”

The Conservatives have been deserted by youngsters in favour of Reform, which receives triple the support among Gen Z.

Foreshadowing a further Tory civil war, Reform Chairman Zia Yusuf wrote: “Looking at the latest YouGov poll I’m starting to understand why Robert Jenrick just continued his leadership campaign.”

So the embattled Kemi Badenoch fight back begun on GB News last night, as she tried to capitalise on the issue of the Pakistani rape gangs, which she blamed on a “peasant population”. As usual though, her message was not as clear as Reform’s.

DERANGED MSM OUT TO GET FARAGE

But it’s not going to be a straightforward ride for Reform and Farage.

Firstly, the MSM is out to get them, with Mirror reporters now begging Clacton constituents for horror stories about Farage, an obsession with the fact he’s a successful businessman and deranged attempts to get him in trouble with the parliamentary authorities – including over his pledge to fundraise to run a rape gang inquiry if Starmer refuses.

But perhaps it's the challenges from the right that will become most significant.

The row over Tommy Robinson and Elon Musk continues, as does Reform’s candidate selection, with remoaner businessman Charlie Mullins being picked, despite the fact he was a proponent for compulsory Covid vaccinations.

And then there’s the question of immigration, which Reform UK’s Wales spokesman Oliver Lewis claimed to be “very positive” during this interview at the weekend with the BBC. Not a good look, especially after Farage’s own comments pouring piss on the idea of mass deportations or valid concerns over Britain’s changing demography.

Many Reform members are now openly advocating for Rupert Lowe to replace Farage as leader, an impossible proposition for the moment as the party remains a limited company.

Share

START OF SOUTHPORT TRIAL & TRUMP’S RETURN

In Reform’s favour is the total incompetence of this government, with the under fire Chancellor Rachel “from accounts” Reeves surely finished.

In the House of Commons today, even the Tory’s lacklustre Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride was able to completely own her. That’s a firing offence on its own.

And now two Labour MPs – critically, from Rochdale and Rotherham – have abandoned Starmer’s bid to cover up the truth about the rape gangs by defying the PM and backing calls for a national inquiry.

All of this gives me hope that it really is too late for the uniparty to turn it around this time, especially with next week marking the start of the Southport trial and Donald Trump returning to the White House.

Ordinary Brits have had enough.

Reform might not be perfect – and they must be held to account by critical friends like me so they don’t just become the same as the rest of the Westminster cretins, as much as they don’t like that – but they remain our best hope for real change.