You cannot put a price on independence from interference by billionaire corporate overlords; I am now owned by nobody apart from you. My new platform Dan Wootton Outspoken will be a renegade and authentic voice of the people, who I call the silenced majority. I am your voice, your representative, not the mouthpiece of politicians and businessmen. But I need your support. Please subscribe today to begin a long-awaited independent media revolution. The death of the mainstream media allows us to take back control of the narrative, but we’re going to have to fight for it.

Prime Minister Farage.

Three words that would see Conservative party chiefs, the Westminster political establishment and mainstream media snigger just a few months ago: How ridiculous, they would titter with their friends at the BBC over champagne at North London dinner parties.

But, as ever, the British elite has missed the real mood of the country – just like with Brexit and Boris Johnson’s triumph in the red wall in the UK or Trump’s 2016 election in the US, there is revolution in the air.

I guarantee you a populist uprising is coming, no matter how much the bad actors of the blob might try to rig the system.

That’s why Nigel Farage’s bluff that he would not stand to be an MP or lead his Reform UK party into next month’s snap general election was disappointing to say the least.

One of the most influential populist politicians of the last century – I rate him alongside Churchill, Thatcher and Johnson – seemed to have bottled it. Perhaps he was genuinely stunned by Fishy Rishi Sunak’s shock announcement, in part designed to keep him out of the race, with just six weeks not long enough to put up a proper fight in the Essex seat of Clacton.

That narrative went against polling commissioned by Farage backer Arron Banks in January showing that Farage would win 37 per cent of the vote, comfortably beating a Conservative party candidate by ten points, and that’s before any publicity of a campaign whatsoever.

Leave a comment

REFORM AIM TO BECOME OPPOSITION

What Farage ­– a political strategist like no one else in the UK – was actually doing was watching and waiting, knowing that Reform UK is a vehicle effectively run by him, allowing him to change his mind at any time.

He took two weeks to size up the campaign, consider new polling, see if Sunak had any rabbits up his sleeve (of course he didn’t), and weigh up how much media and social media traction he would get if he was to enter the race.

This has not been a new plan. I reveal today that, even as the media tries to concoct a feud between the pair, Farage and Tice have been discussing this exact scenario for the past three months. Sure, the election gambit changed the timetable, but this was never out of the question.

Today, Sunak’s worst nightmare just came true.

Farage is to lead the revolution – his “people’s army” of overlooked patriots – into the election and is convinced that he will finally become an MP in Clacton.

Tice told me tonight the party has a clear goal to win the biggest share of the popular vote across the entire UK and then stake a claim that they are the moral opposition in the next parliament. The critical message will be that, even if you are in a safe Labour seat, you still must vote Reform UK.

The man who stood down as leader for Farage and returns to his role as party chairman told me: “Our goal is to get more votes cast than the Conservative party so that we become, by democratic mandate, the opposition. So the Tories will be in opposition by way of seats, but if we can get a similar number of votes cast than them then, Boom! We will now win seats. I think people can see that.”

Hopefully alongside Lee Anderson in Ashford, Tice in Skegness and a couple of other candidates in target seats like Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft, Blackpool, Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes, and Dover – a lot of deprived former fishing towns that had massive Brexit votes.

The party will be gunning for young men; it’s why Nigel went on I’m A Celebrity and has focussed so much on the TikTok social media platform.

DEAL WITH THE TORY RIGHT

What I’m far more interested in – and have been researching and reporting on closely all year – is a broader plot to reshape the right of British politics, effectively overthrowing the Conservative party as we know it, after the election.

Farage has a five-year plan that will see him become Prime Minister in 2029 at the latest, as voters revolt against the inevitable socialist hellscape Slippery Starmer and his ilk are about to unleash on an unsuspecting country.

While he believes it will be possible to conduct that uprising from outside parliament, he acknowledges doing it as an MP will be far easier. After the now inevitable near extinction level event for the Conservatives, which could leave them with as few as 80 seats, a battle for that party’s soul will begin.

It’s likely that true small-c conservatives like Priti Patel, Suella Braverman, Robert Jenrick and Jacob Rees Mogg (who is the most likely to lose his seat) will challenge Kemi Badenoch or Penny Mourdant as the CCHQ candidate who will promise reform but effectively be the business as usual pick.

A senior Conservative source on the right of the party tells me: “Priti, Suella, Robert and Jacob are our gang of four. One of them needs to be on the ballot and beat Kemi, who is simply Michael Gove’s continuity candidate. After that the idea is to blow up CCHQ – power needs to be returned to members, the entire corrupt organisation needs to go. The party will need to be reinvented.”

Then the plan would be for the Tory right wing to attempt a deal for Farage to re-enter the party, possibly even taking over as leader from either Patel, Braverman, Jenrick or Mogg in a dramatic transfer of power.

At that point, it would be a straight Farage versus Starmer contest.

FARAGE PREPARING FOR ALL OUT WAR

But Nigel is not banking on the Tories being so sensible – he is preparing for all out war.

Tice does not rule out some sort of merger, but claims the Reform UK brand will be more palatable than the Conservatives, the most successful party in the history of politics.

“There is not a mainstream party of the right – there are two left-wing parties – so there will be some form of shake up and realignment,” he told me tonight. “But there’s a branding issue as well. The Tory brand is toxic and will remain so for a long time. There’s a home within us for real conservatives. It’s not a case of us going into them. It’s a case of whether they pass the baton to us.”

By 2029, betting man Nigel believes he can replicate what was achieved by Reform in Canada in 1993 when they went from a populist movement to the biggest conservative party in that country’s parliament.

Farage has always been honest with me: He will not fight this campaign for the sake of it and has no interest in getting five million votes and three seats, while coming second in hundreds of others. He did that before with UKIP.

He’s only thrown his hat in the ring today because he genuinely believes there is a way to blow up the British right in a historic way.

OUTSPOKEN’S UNBIASED ELECTION COVERAGE

Now you can trust me for unbiased and independent news about Reform UK, but I have to warn you the media attacks – including from centre right outfits like my former employers the Daily Mail – will go into overdrive in the next four weeks. They will purposely try and frame Reform UK voters and candidates as “far right” and “racist”. That is their game plan, but this time it shouldn’t work.

The establishment don’t want Farage to be in parliament. As he admitted today, he is pushing a “radical” agenda, including reforming the electoral system and the House of Lords.

They are scared of him for good reason – his decision to leave GB News and commit to five years as Reform UK leader has truly electrified a very dire election campaign.

We’ve already been having an amazing discussion about this game changing moment on the Dan Wootton Outspoken chat – subscribe NOW to join the debate…

ZMH SAID: Totally changed my vote. Traditionally, I have always voted Conservative but no more. Reform has my vote. Really very good news.

VERONICA SAID: Unfortunately it guarantees Labour win the general election, I think it’s what Nigel wants, and Reform will support Labour on proportional representation along with Lib Dems, that's his cause, which mean weak policies get passed and important policies binned, like in many countries and of course Wales, and a permanent Labour party in power.

ALAN SAID: What a day! Just think all those including me who voted for Brexit will now back Nigel in the up coming elections. I knew becoming a member of the Reform Party was the best thing to do and now the country has the perfect patriot to stand against the rot that is parliament. The place has just got more corrupt each day. They have never cared about the people of this country and now they will have to beg us to vote for them. It’s going to be interesting to watch what the old guard do now.

BECCA SAID: Dan, this is a game changer. With Farage back, I’m no longer politically homeless! Fishy Rishi betrayed Boris, betrayed Brexit, and betrayed us! We were NEVER #ReadyforRishi and NEVER WILL BE. End of!

FRANKIE JAMES SAID: I think much like when Trump ran the first time. People felt embarrassed to say who they were voting for now. This time they are proud to vote for him and I believe Nigel has also gone through this transformation