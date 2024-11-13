Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Dan Wootton Outspoken

UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW #95: BOOTS ANTI-WHITE CHRISTMAS COMMERCIAL IS EVIDENCE OF WHY WOKE MUST BE SMASHED, SAYS NILE GARDINER

The Heritage Foundation staffer and former Thatcher adviser also reveals the latest on their court case to see Prince Harry deported from the USA
Dan Wootton
Nov 13, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

This Outspoken Substack is the exclusive home of my original journalism, columns AND now, by popular demand, the Uncancelled Aftershow. It is a safe space free of censorship and, your support from just £5 a month, not only gives you 30 minutes of extra content every weekday, but it also means you are helping me create an independent media revolution. Wi…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Dan Wootton Outspoken to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Dan Wootton Outspoken
Dan Wootton Outspoken
Authors
Dan Wootton
Recent Posts
UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW #94: THE TRUTH ABOUT PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE’S FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE TOGETHER IN THREE MONTHS
  Dan Wootton
The Boots Christmas commercial is an example of anti-white racism, says Alex Phillips
  Dan Wootton
UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW #92: BRENDAN O’NEILL EXPOSES THE DISGUSTING ANTI-ISRAEL BIAS OF SLY NEWS
  Dan Wootton
Liz Truss: "British public is not being told the truth about the Southport Massacre"
  Dan Wootton
UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW #91: INSIDE THE PLOT BY DONALD TRUMP TO DEPORT PRINCE HARRY FROM THE US WITH P-DINA
  Dan Wootton
Last night the corrupt, crooked and biased MSM finally died as their lies over Donald Trump failed spectacularly
  Dan Wootton
UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW #90: LADY COLIN CAMPBELL ON DONALD TRUMP’S VICTORY & THE REPERCUSSIONS FOR PRINCE HARRY
  Dan Wootton