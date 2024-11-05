UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW #89: Meghan Markle is demanding staff refer to her as"ma'am" & Prince Harry as "sir" in latest diva outbreak

I am loving getting to share the Outspoken Uncancelled Aftershow exclusively with my growing Substack community every weekday, putting all of my content in one place.
Massive royal revelations today from Angela Levin in the video above.
And tonight I’ll be up all night with you as I’m hosting an exclusive US election live chat for my Outspoken subscribers…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Dan Wootton Outspoken to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.