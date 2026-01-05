KEIR STARMER'S WAR ON WHITE BRITONS EXPOSED AS PM REFUSES TO APOLOGISE OVER EL-FATTAH

But what hope do we have when even so-called conservative podcasters like Andrew Gold are now accepting that white people will become extinct.



And with the truly cretinous Good Morning Britain host Adil Ray constantly promoted by Woke ITV despite propagating for the introduction of Sharia Law while now openly joking about hating white people, is it any wonder riots are now being predicted?



Dan will expose Starmer’s sick war on whites in his Digest next.

And then Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe – the man behind Outspoken’s viral Christmas message – joins us as the first live guest of the year.



PLUS: The right wing breakfast war kicks off with Mike Graham going head to head with his former Talk TV BFF Jeremy Kyle and a new offering from the Lotus Eaters. Lauren the Insider will be here with her first day verdict.



AND: Outrage as Prince Harry expects the British taxpayer to pay his security bill because he had a female stalker.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle’s Archewell charity scam and As Ever lies have finally been exposed in an astonishing double for the fake Duchess. We’ll team up with the Royal News Network for all the latest.