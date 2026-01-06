Dan Wootton Outspoken

Dan Wootton Outspoken

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

TOMMY ROBINSON STORMS BACK TO UK FOR FIERY INTERVIEW AS HE DESTROYS STEVE LAWS & MIKE GRAHAM

Tommy Robinson threatened again upon entering the UK as the deep state does all it can to shut down the main man challenging the Islamist takeover of Britain
Dan Wootton's avatar
Dan Wootton
Jan 06, 2026

Tommy joins Dan today for an exclusive interview to respond.
He’ll also hit back at fresh criticism from Steve Laws and Mike Graham.

PLUS: Will Tommy sue Nick Lowles of Hope Not Hate for false cocaine claims?

AND: Why on earth has OnlyFans degenerate Lily Phillips just been baptised?

THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince William’s fury at the return of his brother Harry because of the government’s security U-turn. We’ll have all the latest with our Royal Mastermind Angela Levin.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dan Wootton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture