Tommy joins Dan today for an exclusive interview to respond.
He’ll also hit back at fresh criticism from Steve Laws and Mike Graham.
PLUS: Will Tommy sue Nick Lowles of Hope Not Hate for false cocaine claims?
AND: Why on earth has OnlyFans degenerate Lily Phillips just been baptised?
THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince William’s fury at the return of his brother Harry because of the government’s security U-turn. We’ll have all the latest with our Royal Mastermind Angela Levin.
TOMMY ROBINSON STORMS BACK TO UK FOR FIERY INTERVIEW AS HE DESTROYS STEVE LAWS & MIKE GRAHAM
Tommy Robinson threatened again upon entering the UK as the deep state does all it can to shut down the main man challenging the Islamist takeover of Britain
Jan 06, 2026
