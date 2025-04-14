Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

So many of us on the so-called ‘online right’ were prepared to throw our weight behind Nigel Farage and Reform UK on the understanding that he would lead a MAGA-style movement to save Britain, promising mass deportations, ending lawfare against those considered conservative, fighting for free speech, and uniting a talented team of giants prepared to come together because our very existence is at threat.

And that’s why the six-week long campaign designed to destroy the party’s best-performing MP Rupert Lowe has completely shaken our faith in this movement and made us question what is really going on.

I proudly voted for Reform UK at the last election and I was the first commentator to predict Nigel Farage would lead a populist revolution to become Prime Minister in 2029 right here on this Substack.

But I cannot sit back and watch the total destruction of a good man with a blemish free record – a man we envisaged as our hard charging Home Secretary, protecting our border at any cost – based on smears.

The MSM, as usual, have covered up what is really going on.

GB News, my former employer, has banned interviews with Rupert at the behest of their star presenter Farage, a ludicrous situation for a broadcaster claiming to be unafraid.

So after weeks of lies, it is my responsibility to bring you the truth. That’s not to say I don’t want Reform UK to do well at the local elections, but I do question that if this approach continues whether it will be possible to attract another heavyweight talent to the party every again.

I can reveal today that two senior figures within Reform UK have directly briefed multiple journalists the downright lie that Rupert Lowe is suffering from dementia in a brazen bid to end his political career.

Farage’s Daily Telegraph column after the party reported Rupert Lowe to the police for apparently threatening the life of its Chairman Zia Yusuf was written specifically to act as a dog whistle to that claim.

For anyone doubting the veracity of the coordinated and secret campaign, I was personally briefed on Rupert’s so-called dementia.

ELON MUSK ENDORSEMENT CHANGED EVERYTHING

What I can also disclose today is that Nigel Farage himself KNEW such a claim was untrue.

I have been leaked a WhatsApp exchange between a Reform UK insider and Nigel himself which took place after the publication of his Telegraph column.

On Sunday March 9, the Reform source asks Nigel directly: “Do you honestly believe Rupert has dementia?” The next morning Nigel replies: “No. Many bad signs though. I would say anger management issues.”

So why has Reform been so desperate to spread this message of a serious health condition that literally isn’t there?

My understanding is that Yusuf, the party’s Chairman, likely with Nigel’s approval, decided after Elon Musk’s endorsement of the Great Yarmouth MP that keeping him within the Reform tent was politically impossible.

BEN HABIB LAUNCHES NEW PARTY

But with that approach it’s impossible for Reform to attract the talent needed to save this country.

Suella Braverman, for example, the ex-Tory Home Secretary and leadership contender who Reform so desperately needs to defect, has been put off by the treatment of Rupert.

Meanwhile, the party’s leadership team continue to live in a fantasy land where they argue the general public doesn’t give a damn about this story.

But naively dismissing your entire base to appeal to a centrist crowd is not the way to create a MAGA-style movement; we deserve enthusiasm and hope. The country needs a bold agenda, not Tory-lite.

And freedom fighters like Rupert do not deserve their reputations to be destroyed by their own side. Ever. That’s a bottom line for me.

Beau Dade posted today: Dear Mr Lowe are you going to form a new party/movement and lead us in to a new politics? I need to know. We need to know. We're dying out there, Sir. We are in extreme need... Now's the time! Don't let the days go by. Yours sincerely, Beau Dade

And Ben Habib – who has just taken control of the Integrity Party – has weighed in too.