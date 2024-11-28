Get 30% off for 1 year

I have absolutely no doubt that Lucy Connolly is a political prisoner.

On the day of the Southport Massacre she in-artfully expressed the visceral anger so many of us were feeling about the fact three young girls had been butchered to death at a Taylor Swift dance class.

Her post on X maybe took it too far. She knew that. She deleted it and swiftly regretted it.

But it’s very clear to me that she had not incited any specific violence and her main call for mass deportations of illegals is a mainstream view in America, even if the elite class in Britain sees it as some sort of hate crime.

Critically, Lucy wrote: “I feel physically sick knowing what these families will now have to endure.”

And that's because Lucy knows from the most brutal and traumatic personal experience what it's like to lose a child in a tragedy.

Her beloved son Harry Connolly died at just 19 months old after shocking NHS failure, which resulted in an apology from Northampton General Hospital.

These are never before pictures of that poor little soul, who should still be alive today.

As Lucy said at the inquest, she would never get over it.

But was there any sense of perspective or empathy when her tweet saw her dragged through the British judiciary to make a point to all of us: Shut up or we’ll lock you up?

OF COURSE NOT!

A BARBARIC SENTENCE

Lucy, a housewife, child minder and proud mother to a thriving 12-year-old, was immediately remanded in custody and sentenced to 31 months – yes, two and a half years – behind bars.

It was a barbaric sentence with a clear political purpose.

Because Lucy, you see, is married to the popular West Northamptonshire Conservative councillor Raymond Connolly.

So she became the perfect face of so-called social media hate crimes, driven away in a prison van to serve an absurdly long sentence as paedophiles and women beaters avoid spending a day locked up. Make it make sense! As Elon Musk regularly points out, it doesn’t.

The UK is sadly now a tyrannical police state, where free speech no longer exists.

SICK & TWISTED INVESTIGATION

Now, like a loyal husband Raymond Connolly stood by his wife but he didn’t support her tweet in any way and made clear she regretted it.

He has been stoic and re-selected to run for his seat as a Conservative councillor next month.

So now the campaign to unseat him has predictably kicked off.

The West Northamptonshire Council has started a code of conduct investigation for comments he made in defence of his wife, with details being leaked to the press.

How did he defend his wife? By saying she “is a good person and not a racist”. His honest belief as her loyal husband.

This investigation is sick and twisted.

I have been in contact with Raymond since Lucy’s arrest. He has always avoided speaking publicly about the case, apart from a few words grabbed by Sly News outside court and now used against him.

But I am delighted that today he decided to break his silence on Outspoken.

Watch our interview below, which also features Father Calvin Robinson, and despair about the UK becoming a police state.

