TOMMY ROBINSON FURY AS VIOLENT ISLAMIST TAKEOVER IN SADIQ KHAN'S LONDON THREATENS WOMEN

Tommy Robinson has now accused Islamists of not just grooming British kids for sex, but to join their cult.

Yet still the elite class pretend everything is just fine and dandy as London’s failed Islamist Mayor Sadiq Khan flies around the world on private jets.

Dan reveals what the destruction of our biggest cities means for the future of the UK in his Digest. Then analysis from Paul Thorpe, host of the real people’s channel on YouTube, who this week has said Brits are wholly unprepared for what’s coming.

PLUS: Rupert Lowe hits out at two tier policing after Dr Shola’s death threat against the Restore Britain leader with two million views is ignored.

AND: Axed Talk TV star Mike Graham’s independence has caused a row on the right. We’ll analyse.

THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle’s Diana cosplay has sparked new outrage after the release of her Harper’s Bazaar disaster interview. We’ll team up with YouTube sensation According2Taz for all the royal latest.