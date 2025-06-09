Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

No matter how much you believe that Reform UK must destroy the uniparty and Nigel Farage is our only hope as Prime Minister, you cannot watch the clown show that happened over the weekend and think we are witnessing a government in waiting.

The party figures who call me an enemy for pointing this out are doing you a disservice.

If the United Kingdom is to be saved, we need better than grown men in this growing cult willy waving, reporting their rivals to the cops and purging the party of anyone deemed to be on the right.

Within 48 hours, Zia Yusuf went from saying he no longer believed that “working to get a reform government elected is a good use of my time” to announcing he would “continue to give all my time to the most important project of my life, getting a Reform government elected with Nigel as Prime Minister".

Well, that’s not normal. So what has really gone on and why?

The mainstream media will not answer this question, nor will the corrupt and captured pro-Reform commentators who pretend to be independent while hankering to be selected in a safe seat for the party.

I don’t mind the likes of David Bull, Darren Grimes and Alex Phillips who are out and proud Farage supporters, but it’s the so-called journalists and broadcasters (you know who I mean) who claim to be reporting the truth while actually secretly operating as part of a propaganda organisation.

What has been exposed by the Yusuf/Reform UK debacle is who are the truly independent commentators and reporters prepared to tell you the truth at all times, not just when it's politically convenient to do so.

Don't forget that – you can never trust controlled opposition.

I understand some of you would prefer me to be a tub-thumping Reform supporter, but that was never the point of Outspoken as a truly independent media force.

There’s far too much that needs to be done to indulge in undying loyalties more than three years out from the next general election. Rather, my job is to expose the problems and help shift the Overton window, encouraging our politicians to be brave.

I also promise you No Spin, No Bias and No Censorship each day, so pretending this is all completely normal like everyone on GB News and Talk TV is just not going to fly.

PROMISE OF SAFE SEAT & PLACE IN CABINET

So here was the truly mind boggling 180 on Saturday evening from Yusuf, who returned from his tantrum after being ambushed by Farage over the burka ban to claim…

Over the last 24 hours I have received a huge number of lovely and heartfelt messages from people who have expressed their dismay at my resignation, urging me to reconsider.

After 11 months of working as a volunteer to build a political party from scratch, with barely a single day off, my tweet was a decision born of exhaustion.

I know the mission is too important and I cannot let people down.

So, I will be continuing my work with Reform, my commitment redoubled.

Reform has come a long way since I was appointed Chairman, and has moved from ‘startup’ to ‘scaleup’.

Given this, and that we have now won power at a local level, I will focus on a new role. I will be running the UK DOGE team to fight for taxpayers, as well as working on party policy and representing it in the media.

I will continue to give all my time to the most important project of my life, getting a Reform government elected with Nigel as Prime Minister. 🇬🇧

Then the carefully coordinated posts began with Richard Tice writing…

Welcome back Zia great news

Watch out, Reform DOGE is about

And Nigel Farage himself declaring…

I am delighted that @ZiaYusufUK will head up Reform UK's DOGE department. He will also assist the party with policy, fundraising and media appearances.

Zia will continue to be an important part of the team we are building to fight and win the next general election.

The face saving return to the party was soon used to try and claim that critics like me had been wrong after revealing Farage had spent the past two months angling to rid Yusuf from the Chairman role because of his fury for plunging the party into civil war after reporting Rupert Lowe to the cops without his permission.

Of course, that can’t be further from the truth.

Yusuf is not back as Chairman. He has lost that real power which will now go to a Farage loyalist like Arron Banks. More on him shortly.

And by securing Yusuf to work for free before the next election – no doubt in return for the promise of a safe seat and place at Reform’s first Cabinet – Farage has avoided his non-white ex-Chair turning on him publicly.

Remember, Andrew Pierce in the Mail, who helped start this war, reported on Friday that Yusuf was already plotting revenge, writing: “Yusuf felt ‘angry and humiliated’. And mark my words: this will not be the last we hear from him. The fallout from the brutal treatment of Rupert Lowe continues – and these events speak of deep trouble at the heart of Britain’s fastest-growing political movement.”

Farage could not risk Yusuf going rogue, hence the deal to bring him back.

Meanwhile, the Reform shills are attempting to claim my reporting has been in bad faith, which is outrageous and highly dishonest, given I first revealed the behind the scenes fallout, with Farage’s plan to force Yusuf out within months, in April.

Yusuf ally Tim Montgomerie wrote of my reporting here on Outspoken on Friday: ”This now can be seen to be the nonsense it always was.”

I was highly offended and made that point to Tim. But you should be too. Because you’re being lied to by these people and I’ve got the receipts.

The problem is that in the intervening 48 hours when Yusuf was out of the party, the Faragists admitted the truth about what was going on and backed up my reporting.

Take Arron Banks who after Yusuf was out posted…

Astonishing that everyone thinks they are responsible for the meteoric Reform rise, as the old saying goes, success has many fathers & failure an orphan. Zia worked very hard but struggled with relationships and people. The corks will be popping in party HQ this evening..

Reform will power on ...

But the rumoured new Reform Chair had to delete and reverse ferret, writing…

We all have strengths and weaknesses including Nigel & everyone that supports Reform. It's an inspirational move playing to Zia's strength - he's a brilliant communicator with the media & a genius on tech. We all have magic moments!

Doge is going to uncover the biggest scandal of the last 25 years..

Reform supporter Kelvin Mackenzie had declared…

Zia Yusuf is no loss. Making untrue allegations against Rupert Lowe was the last straw. Pleased to see him go. Reform will be stronger.

But as soon as Yusuf was back, he changed his message to write…

Warm to Zia Yusuf for having the humility to recognise his mistake and the graciousness of Nigel Farage to embrace it. Musk and Trump would do well to learn from their cousins across the pond.

Richard Tice’s girlfriend and Reform’s unofficial spokesperson Isabel Oakeshott said there had been problems behind the scenes for a long time, which is all I had ever reported.

Even The Times reported…

Behind the scenes, Yusuf had been increasingly sidelined recently. He has had some functions taken away from him to focus on leading an anti-waste unit for councils, known as Doge. There has also been growing unhappiness with the chairman among staff in Reform headquarters.

However, now because I refuse to swallow the propaganda and simply reported the truth to you about Farage’s desire to drive Yusuf out for weeks before he actually did so, I’m the bad guy.

As World By Wolf posted…

Reform supporters in the media are either deluded or overt propaganda agents that they are actually trying to spin that the @ZiaYusufUK resignation-comeback was all part of a grand plan and Farage is playing 4D chess. TalkTV and GB News are insufferably captured.

TRIED TO PUT AN INNOCENT MAN IN PRISON

I am not a Reform hater, far from it. I voted for Reform and was the first to predict Farage will be PM in 2029. But I am deeply concerned by the direction they’re going.

Indeed, in their major MSM interventions over the weekend both Farage and Tice decided to lean into the identity politics issue, when most criticism of Yusuf began because of his appalling and inexcusable decision to report Rupert Lowe to the police for hurty words.

Now the line from GB News presenters like Camilla Tominey is that Rupert, who she has nick named Who-pert (how unoriginal) after admitting to a cosy visit to Reform HQ where she strategised with Farage and Yusuf, is an irrelevance.

Well Rupert begs to differ, writing this weekend…

Zia Yusuf is back in Reform.

I have never been more convinced that we need a credible alternative to the utter shambles that is Reform UK.

I am working on that, and will have more news to share soon.

And in response to GB News leaning into the idea that Yusuf quit because of online abuse, he added…

He tried to put an innocent man in prison on false allegations.

He received 'online abuse'?

If he had his way, l'd be behind bars - locked away from my family.

I don't have a huge amount of sympathy for Yusuf to be brutally honest.

Neither do I, frankly.

And I’m not going to lie to you: Zia Yusuf’s return to Reform UK is a major mistake that the party will come to rue.