Allison Gallacher
6h

The problem with having left once, is that everyone will be watching for signs that he will go again as soon as the going gets rough. Rupert Lowe was badly treated and Zia was at the core of it. The public is aware of this. This is the problem that Nigel has to work around.

Bettina
6h

An organisation that is known more for its personalities than for its philosophy will not succeed in the public arena. People want thoughtful policy, debate and democracy not egos fighting for power. They are risible and symptomatic of this country's descent into amateurism. I voted Reform but I do wish Ben Habib and Rupert Lowe (and Robert Jenrick) would set up a new party soon!

