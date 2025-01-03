THE FIFTY: WORST OF 2024 – THE TOP TEN REVEALED IN FULL...

Get 25% off for 1 year

ANNOUNCING OUR ONE-OFF 2025 SALE FOR 25% OFF !



SUPPORT OUTSPOKEN FOR ONE YEAR & GET ACCESS TO THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW EVERY WEEKDAY AT A SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE

This Outspoken Substack is the exclusive home of my original journalism, columns AND now, by popular demand, the Uncancelled Aftershow. It is a safe space free of censorship and, your support from just £5 a month, not only gives you 30 minutes of extra content every weekday, but it also means you are helping me create an independent media revolution. With the corrupt MSM now controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, I am no longer owned by anybody other than you. Subscribing also allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages.

Get 25% off for 1 year

Soon after I debuted Outspoken on Substack earlier this year, I launched THE FIFTY franchise.

They’re the honest and unleashed countdowns you won’t get anywhere in the MSM – anti-woke, uncensored and loads of fun.

James O’Brien was No1 in THE FIFTY: WORST PEOPLE IN THE UK TODAY while Elon Musk was top of THE FIFTY: BIGGEST FREEDOM FIGHTERS IN THE WORLD TODAY.

To mark the end of a truly horrific year for the UK and start of 2025, which doesn’t look any less bleak, each day we are counting down THE FIFTY: WORST OF 2024.

Watch the completion of the countdown in the video above as the winners (or should I say losers) are revealed with the brilliant Bernie Spofforth and Dr Renee Hoenderkamp…

Leave a comment

THE TOP TEN

10: JAMES O’BRIEN’S MELTDOWN

9: PENSIONER CARERS AND TORY HOUSEWIVES SENT TO JAIL FOR SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS

8: POLICE INVESTIGATE ALLISON PEARSON

7: STEPHEN COLBERT ATTACKS WILLIAM & CATHERINE'S MARRIAGE AS SHE BATTLES SECRET CANCER DIAGNOSIS

6: LABOUR TURNS ON FARMERS

5: HUW EDWARDS IS A PAEDOPHILE

4: RACHEL REEVES’ FAKE CV

3: LABOUR’S WINTER FUEL ALLOWANCE BETRAYAL

2: STARMER’S BIG SECRET

1: SOUTHPORT MASSACRE COVER UP

Get 25% off for 1 year