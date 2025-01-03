Playback speed
THE FIFTY: WORST OF 2024 – THE TOP TEN REVEALED IN FULL...

James O’Brien, Stephen Colbert, Huw Edwards, Rachel Reeves and Keir Starmer make the list
Dan Wootton
Jan 03, 2025
1
1
Transcript

Soon after I debuted Outspoken on Substack earlier this year, I launched THE FIFTY franchise.

They’re the honest and unleashed countdowns you won’t get anywhere in the MSM – anti-woke, uncensored and loads of fun.

James O’Brien was No1 in THE FIFTY: WORST PEOPLE IN THE UK TODAY while Elon Musk was top of THE FIFTY: BIGGEST FREEDOM FIGHTERS IN THE WORLD TODAY.

To mark the end of a truly horrific year for the UK and start of 2025, which doesn’t look any less bleak, each day we are counting down THE FIFTY: WORST OF 2024.

Watch the completion of the countdown in the video above as the winners (or should I say losers) are revealed with the brilliant Bernie Spofforth and Dr Renee Hoenderkamp

THE TOP TEN

10: JAMES O’BRIEN’S MELTDOWN

9: PENSIONER CARERS AND TORY HOUSEWIVES SENT TO JAIL FOR SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS

8: POLICE INVESTIGATE ALLISON PEARSON

7: STEPHEN COLBERT ATTACKS WILLIAM & CATHERINE'S MARRIAGE AS SHE BATTLES SECRET CANCER DIAGNOSIS

6: LABOUR TURNS ON FARMERS

5: HUW EDWARDS IS A PAEDOPHILE

4: RACHEL REEVES’ FAKE CV

3: LABOUR’S WINTER FUEL ALLOWANCE BETRAYAL

2: STARMER’S BIG SECRET

1: SOUTHPORT MASSACRE COVER UP

