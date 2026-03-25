SICK STARMER CONSPIRACY TO COVER UP TRUTH ABOUT MANDELSON OVER MCSWEENEY STOLEN PHONE LIE

But Two Tier Keir’s ex-most senior aide Morgan McSweeney’s claim that his phone was stolen but the police did nothing about it is unravelling, as it emerges he gave cops the wrong address during a suspicious phone call.

Senior Cabinet ministers have been openly lying about the date of when the phone was apparently stolen as Starmer uses the Rebekah Vardy excuse.



And in PMQs today all eight Reform UK MPs stormed out of the chamber after Starmer refused yet again to answer questions.

In his Digest, Dan reveals how this is a cover up on a whole other level to Cakegate or Currygate or any other non-scandal in recent years that should finish Starmer.



Then analysis from the Superstar Panel: Calvin Robinson – co-host of Reclaim the Media’s Fox and Father, Emma Kenny – the woman behind Britain’s top YouTube true cume channel Emma Kenny True Crime, and commentator Paul Cox – whose spicy YouTube channel can be found at Paul Cox Comedy.



PLUS: A live on air fight on Talk Sport as Simon Jordan defends John Terry’s right to back Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe over the burka ban without losing his football manager dream.

AND: Fawlty Towers legend John Cleese has been red pilled over Islam – and it’s a joy to watch the leftist elites like Medhi Hasan, who thought he was on their side, lose their minds.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Tina Brown issues a stark warning to the Royal Family over the threat of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as more shocking revelations from Tom Bower’s book including the Fake Duchess secretly hating Africa. Royal YouTube sensation P-Dina is here for all the latest.