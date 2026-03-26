RUPERT LOWE IN SHOCK RESTORE BRITAIN SURGE AFTER NIGEL FARAGE'S REFORM UK CANCEL CRISIS

Now Dan said he wasn’t offended at all by the Goddamn George Michael gag in 2018, he was backed up by Reform’s Fife candidate Linda Holt who has in the past few hours been AXED by the party.



If Reform thinks they’re ever going to win over the deep state Westminster blob then they haven’t been listening to the deplorable Wes Streeting who is branding them all racist.



The Superstar Panel will analyse: Britain’s political prisoner Lucy Connolly and Lauren The Insider host Lauren Lunn Farrow.

PLUS: Even Labour MPs now claim that Morgan McSweeney FAKED his phone theft to try and protect Slippery Starmer.

AND: The scandal behind the murder of the mother and asylum hotel worker Rhiannon Whyte deepens as Dan reveals in an Outspoken exclusive that Rhiannon’s mother was banned from bringing along the activist behind Raise the Colours to a meeting with the Home Office. Siobhan Whyte and Ryan Bridge will be here.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry condemn Australian patriots in their latest PR disaster. We’re joined by NewsNation’s Paula Froelich, the star journalist behind Inside Scoop on YouTube and Substack.