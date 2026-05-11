Dan Wootton Outspoken

Dan Wootton Outspoken

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RESTORE BRITAIN REFORM & TORIES CLASH IN FIRST POST-ELECTION DEBATE OVER FUTURE OF RIGHT FOR GEN Z

Dan Wootton's avatar
Dan Wootton
May 11, 2026

Ex-Big Brother star and Restore Britain supporter George Gilbert, political commentator and rising Conservative Party superstar Albie Amankona, and independent journalist and Reform UK supporter Jack Hadfield join Dan for a brand new episode of The Clash as Gen Z members of all three parties of the right debate for the first time since the election

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