PRINCE WILLIAM SEIZES CONTROL OF MONARCHY FROM DYING CHARLES + BOMBSHELL PALACE ANDREW MEMO

But at 7pm last night, the heir to the throne proved he was now in control, as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was finally banished, effectively now a commoner like you or me, after 15 years of unnecessary scandal.

This mess isn’t over, with more revelations to come and a growing attempt to usher in republicanism on the British left, via Islamists like Zarah Sultana.

In his Digest, Dan reveals how Prince William is trying to save the British Monarchy as he reveals the contents of a historic Buckingham Palace memo to the MSM that they have not reported.

Then analysis from Connor Tomlinson, host of Tomlinson Talks on YouTube.

PLUS: Lawbreaker Rachel from Accounts lies AGAIN about her rental arrangements, prompting a late night meltdown from Slippery Starmer who still doesn’t have the balls to actually fire the tax riser in chief.

AND: Narinder Kaur’s Halloween white face scandal, as the elite class continue to ignore the growing tide of anger amongst ordinary Brits.

THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gripped with panic in Montecito as William shows his hand by revealing the path to strip them and their children Archie and Lili of their royal titles. All the latest with royal YouTube sensation According2Taz