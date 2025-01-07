Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

Click here to find out now

This Outspoken Substack is the exclusive home of my original journalism, columns AND now, by popular demand, the Uncancelled Aftershow. It is a safe space free of censorship and, your support from just £5 a month, not only gives you 30 minutes of extra content every weekday, but it also means you are helping me create an independent media revolution. With the corrupt MSM now controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, I am no longer owned by anybody other than you. Subscribing also allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages.

Watching what has been going on in my beloved UK for the past week from the other side of the world has been soul destroying.

The most corrupted, crooked and cowering of politicians, establishment figures and mainstream media stooges exerting their last vestiges of power into deriding Elon Musk rather than owning up to one of the most shocking cover ups in British history: The wholesale rape and torture of white English girls by Pakistani gangs in plain sight.

But these scumbag bastards were complicit.

They knew. They were warned. They were told time and again.

However, just like with the mutilation of precious young girls at the Tavistock clinic at the behest of trans extremists, the woke mob will sacrifice the young, even to Muslim rape gangs, to fulfil their deranged political purposes.

As Musk says, lock them up and throw away the keys.

I am incensed and I know you are – but, let’s be honest, we have been for many years. For us, this isn’t new. Because we haven’t relied upon the MSM for years.

Victims of these rape gangs like Samantha Smith and Sammy Woodhouse have become personal heroes of mine – such impressive young women, waiving their anonymity to blow the whistle on the extent of the sickening crimewave, only to be bullied by the police and establishment to shut up. Thank God they didn’t.

As for our Prime Minister Slippery Starmer, he was the Director of Public Prosecutions during this whole period, so he is responsible. His “far right” jibes are now meaningless. The only reason he would avoid granting a full public inquiry is because he knows he is culpable.

He will never be forgiven.

But nor will the Conservative party, which failed to ever grapple with the horrific crimes while in power, throwing out weasel words while failing to do what was required. All while allowing more rape gangs and terrorists to invade the country, both legally and illegally, on a daily basis.

And one by one, this same establishment picked off the brave folk prepared to speak up against the agenda: Katie Hopkins, Mark Steyn, The Tate Brothers, Father Calvin Robinson, Laurence Fox and, of course, the ultimate bogeyman Tommy Robinson.

You know, the one who must only be mentioned in a negative context.

Or if you’re a captured and controlled GB News presenter, the guy who you can only name with the caveat: He’s a really bad guy, but…

What I’ve seen this past week is Tommy, yet again, turned into a strawman.

Leave a comment

TOMMY TOLD ME HE DOESN’T WANT TO JOIN REFORM

So let me be clear: I am a critical friend of Mr Musk, Nigel Farage and Reform UK, and Mr Robinson.

As I have proven on my independent news show Outspoken since launching in July, it is possible to generally support the aims of all three and tweak them a little bit when necessary.

But given I know these players very well on a personal basis, I am horrified to see this bid for mutual destruction.

Nigel I say to you today: Tommy Robinson has no desire to join Reform UK or enter the political arena. He told me that when I visited him for three hours at HMP Woodhill just before Christmas. And no, I didn’t sign a gagging order. That’s the latest trick being used to silence him, by the way.

He wants to lead a cultural revolution to save the UK. Jordan Peterson has agreed to speak at his first rally upon release from prison. The tens of thousands that turn up are your voters, Nigel.

They’re not “that lot”, they deserve respect.

Just as Tommy deserves respect for putting everything on the line to expose the Pakistani rape gangs – and I know for a fact there is much more to come. Labour and Starmer should be quaking in their boots about the next film Tommy plans to release after his disgusting nine months in solitary confinement.

But I’m a realist. I understand the game Nigel is playing and I know he is an unparalleled politician. I said on the day he declared he was running for Clacton that he would be British PM by 2029 and I stand by that view.

For that to happen, however, the Overton Window has to be smashed. Among other things, that requires a leader who will acknowledge Islam as the biggest threat to Britain and the West.

Share

WE DESERVE MORE

It also requires a leader who will not play the games of the MSM, but realise they are the enemy and work to smash them.

That’s what Donald Trump did in the US.

That’s what Elon Musk is looking for in the UK.

And that’s why Nigel’s response these past few days disappointed him so greatly.

I voted for Reform UK. I like all of them MPs a great deal. They are providing the moral opposition that Kemi Badenoch and the Tories will never be able to do, given their chronic failures in office.

But we need more. We deserve more.

This is a national emergency.

These rapes are still taking place on a daily basis.

An Inquiry isn’t good enough, not even close.

There has been no justice for the victims past and present.

And that’s before you get to the unprecedented invasion of the UK, the demographic change, the introduction of Sharia law through the back door, the two tier justice being used to try and scare the betrayed white working classes into silence…

REFORM UK MUST NOT LET US DOWN

We need a brave hero.

Not someone who will march to the tune of the European MSM and establishment, who just this morning we learn are considering so-called “legal weapons” to try and neuter Musk’s interference.

Everything is at stake. Sometimes I worry it’s too late already; maybe it is. But we stay and fight fight fight for our United Kingdom until our last breath.

We simply cannot accept turning our country over to a woman-hating cult that believes the sexual brutalisation of young girls is socially acceptable.

Looking away for personal gain is not an option for me. Just like it’s not for Tommy or Musk.

Reform UK your time is now. Do not let us down.