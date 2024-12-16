Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

My job as an independent journalist and broadcaster is to reveal and report the truths the MSM refuses to cover.

So often the corrupt and captured legacy media hides difficult realities or movements by omission; what they don’t cover and who they ban from even being mentioned can be as instructive as the propaganda they pump out.

As a subscriber of the Outspoken community, you know that I have been horrified but not shocked by the wilful blindness of virtually all of the establishment, including GB News, to cower behind contempt of court when failing to report on the Southport Massacre cover up and what the Prime Minister and Home Secretary knew when about Axel Rudakubana, including his alleged possession of an Al Qaeda manual and production of ricin.

Given they were all telling the public that any suggestion the stabbing of three young girls at a Taylor Swift dance class could have been motivated by Islamist extremism was nothing more than a far right lie, this really matters.

On Saturday my quest for the truth took me to the segregation unit of HMP Woodhill where the political prisoner Tommy Robinson is being housed in solitary confinement in a wing of cells that should be housing terrorists. There are 16 cells, but he is kept completely on his own, given the threat to his safety behind bars.

His crime? Airing a piece of independent journalism. Yup, the UK in 2024 really is that effed up.

Of course, first and foremost I must clarify I was visiting in a personal capacity, which is what the law requires in the UK. I wanted to check on Tommy’s conditions in prison and find out much more about what is now an obviously coordinated establishment and media witch hunt to, er, silence him, which will end up failing.

Tommy, you see, is an old school working class hero of the brand all political parties despise, the type of traditional Englishman who has been utterly ignored and despised by progressive liberalism. They look at him as somehow too dirty or too stupid to cope with his truths. While Douglas Murray and Jordan Peterson are tolerated by the establishment, Tommy must literally be locked away.

Unlike most gutless journalists and broadcasters, I refuse to pretend that Tommy is not a significant force in the reshaping of the right of British politics, and we have been in regular communication since my departure from GB News up until his incarceration.

RUDAKUBANA PRACTICES MUSLIM FAITH BEHIND BARS

Within our three hour conversation, which was watched at all times by at least two prison officers, I was able to get to the bottom of an email that Tommy was purported to have sent to the brilliant independent journalist Lewis Brackpool, but was unable to be verified at the time, that Rudakubana had been attending mosque at Belmarsh Prison.

Tommy confirmed to me that it is well known at the prison, where he had initially been detained, that Rudakubana is indeed a practicing Muslim, but clarified he believes his activity is limited to a multi-faith prayer room and not a separate mosque.

The Southport accused was housed in the medical wing on the floor above Tommy’s former cell but is well known to attend prayers within the jail.

This was an open discussion within the walls of Belmarsh, where there was not the slightest doubt that Rudakubana is part of the Muslim population and practicing his faith having converted at some point in the past decade.

There was much else we discussed about Southport and what Nigel Farage has rightly described as the biggest cover up of our lifetime, which I will not repeat here because of the ludicrous laws that encourage the self-censorship of journalists terrified of being dragged into court themselves by the Attorney General for breaching contempt of court guidelines.

But there is nothing to stop reporting of Rudakubana’s religious practices within jail today and the lies we were told by Starmer and Cooper to scare us into silence.

As Tommy said: “They knew that what they were telling us wasn’t true.”

TOMMY VICTIM OF WITCH HUNT

Indeed, it remains of the utmost public interest given that, for many weeks, the horrified British population was led to believe Rudakubana was a practicing Christian.

The former Prime Minister Liz Truss told me on Outspoken earlier this year that it is unfathomable that both Starmer and Cooper would not have been told almost instantly about the Al Qaeda and Ricin discovery.

Yet not one MSM journalist, given countless opportunities, has questioned them on this extraordinary and egregious concealment of the gravest order.

Reform UK deputy Richard Tice intended to do just that at PMQs until receiving a blanket warning from the Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, seemingly debunking parliamentary privilege.

Only Robert Jenrick, the Tory shadow justice secretary, has dared go there since.

That’s why the revelation that Rudakubana is practicing the Muslim faith behind bars openly is significant, even though I expect the MSM to continue to ignore it.

Tommy remains the victim of judicial and police witch hunts, one such case I will talk about soon.

But on the political front he also had a clear message to Farage and Reform UK: Stop attacking his cultural movement as “that lot” and allow the right to unite.

Given the seriousness of what our troubled United Kingdom is facing under this Labour hellscape – and the growing threat to our security – that advice would be wise to heed.

But still the over the top punishment goes on…

COURT COVER UP

The politicised judiciary under Two Tier Keir must really believe we are stupid.

On January 20 2025 the world will stop for the historic inauguration of Donald Trump, for which there has been no comparison in terms of celebrity, glamour and political importance since JFK in 1961.

Yet that day, when the full force of media coverage will understandably be on Washington DC, sees the commencement of three trials that could define Starmer’s premiership.

The aforementioned Rudakubana’s murder trial begins in what is the most highly anticipated criminal case in British history.

But so too does the trial of Labour councillor Ricky Jones for encouraging violent disorder and Anthony Esan for attempted murder of Lt Col Mark Teeton.

These cretins really think we’re stupid, don’t they?

But while the eyes of the world might be on Washington DC – and thank God on a daily basis that Trump is going to be given the opportunity to save the west from itself – my eyes will be laser focused on these trials.

When it comes to Rudakubana, I fear a whitewash.