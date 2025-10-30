MSM & ELITE CLASS COVER UP TRUTH OF AFGHAN ILLEGAL KILLING AS KIRSTY GALLACHER ATTACKED

Our elite class - including the MSM - have moved on, with Woke ITV devoting just 19 seconds to the killing, without even bothering to mention the illegal status of the accused, amid riot warnings, as American journalists like Megyn Kelly report on the real scandal.

And for our corrupted Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood the whole thing is one big joke, as she made clear on stage with her friends at Michael Gove’s Spectator last night.

In his Digest, Dan discloses why our ruling class are all in this together.

Then reaction from the Superstar Panel: Lauren Lunn Farrow, host of The Insider on YouTube, and political commentator Kane Blackwell, who has recently defected from the Tories to Reform UK.

PLUS: Rachel from Accounts breaks the law, but Slippery Starmer is clearly going to allow our tax-hiking Chancellor disaster to cling onto her job.

AND: The leftist media uses the Prince Andrew scandal to openly campaign for an end to the monarchy after the death of King Charles.

THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Harry’s very public dressing down of Meghan Markle over sharing pictures of their children online spells massive trouble for the Sussex marriage. Meghan’s sister Samantha Markle joins me to discuss.