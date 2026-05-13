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Tomorrow I am publishing the most important Outspoken Clash I’ve ever hosted and I urge you to watch for yourself and see the true horror of Islamism for women and girls from someone who knows through the most horrendous personal experience – and then understand why this ideology cannot infect the west any more than it already has.

Of late, right-wing commentators who I respect on many issues have been suggesting that Islam is not the threat that they told us it was for many years.

They are wrong, but I want them to hear it from someone who has lived it.

That woman is Nuriyah Khan (above centre), an ex-Muslim convert who lost everything for choosing honesty over silence and blowing the whistle on her former faith.

But what’s so special and different about this Clash is that she is going head to head with the Green Party Muslim Fahima Mahomed (above right), who I greatly respect for entering the lion’s den to have this important discussion knowing my own personal view.

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IT GETS HEATED

Yes, at times it gets very heated but that’s not a surprise and I hope you agree we kept it respectful.

If you’re going to watch any of the special Clash episodes that we are broadcasting this week please make it this.

It’s time we no longer tippy toe around a dominant faith we are importing that goes against the western values we have long fought for.

As a valued member of our Substack community, I want to give you the opportunity to watch this debate before anyone else. Please let me know what you think in the comments below…