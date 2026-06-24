MANCHESTER LEADS ISLAMIST TAKEOVER PLOT OF UK AFTER ANDY BURNHAM COUP TO DEPOSE KEIR STARMER AS PM

…as Elon Musk brings to the attention of the world horrifying video of the reality of life under the mayor in Manchester.



No wonder more and more patriots are turning to alternatives, with a bombshell poll of Sun readers revealing 59 per cent want Rupert Lowe to become the next Prime Minister, with the Restore Britain leader receiving twice the support of Nigel Farage as he speaks out to Patrick Bet David.



Yet Piers Morgan and Simon Jordan decided to bully John Terry on air for supporting Rupert.



A divided Labour under Burnham is an even bigger danger, as Slippery Starmer’s power pathetically ebbs away.



After Dan's Digest, the Superstar Panel: Father Calvin Robinson – host of the Common Sense Crusade on YouTube, producer of the Liz Truss Show Charlie Sansom who is guest hosting Richie and Rogue: Unfiltered tonight, and the co-host of the bold new podcast Broken Custodians Molly Kingsley of the campaigning organisation for children UsForThem.



PLUS: Alex Phillips erupts at Rupert Lowe live on Talk TV as the Reform vs Restore feud becomes ever more toxic. We’ll show you what happened.



AND: The biggest TV star in Australia, legendary Today Show host Karl Stefanovic, has been sacked by Channel Nine. His only crime? Interviewing Tommy Robinson in London. We’ll show you the interview that ended his career.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: The Royal Family prepares to take away Meghan Markle’s devices before any meeting with King Charles as Prince Harry’s bid for a royal return filters. We’ll hear from Tom Bower and then have analysis with royal YouTube sensation According2Taz.