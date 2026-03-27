KATIE HOPKINS & TOMMY ROBINSON EXPLODE OVER ISLAM TAKEOVER AS STARMER PUTS KHAN IN LORDS

And still the propaganda and denialism about what’s really happening in the Disunited Kingdom continues, with Khan hiring Woke ITV newsreader Charlene White to shut down official conversation in London about the Pakistani Muslim grooming gangs.



Meanwhile, the world looks on in horror as the evidence of Islamism destroying the world’s greatest country is now overwhelming. Oh but Lenny Henry is still banging on about diversity.



Dan reveals Tommy Robinson’s response in the Digest as Restore Britain continues to surge.

Then Connor Tomlinson of Tomlinson Talks is here. He’ll also be opening up today about the horror of the police visiting his house after a politically motivated false report of abuse against his wife.



PLUS: An Indian Labour defection to Reform UK prompts the latest civil war within the party, as Nigel Farage continues to play the MSM game.

AND: The Fake News Agents at Global are turning Angela Rayner into their new left-wing media star.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Harry is in full on panic mode about Prince William stripping Archie and Lili of their titles and his rapidly shrinking hairline. We’ll have the latest as royal YouTube sensation According2Taz returns.