ISLAMIST WAR OVER LONDON AS REFORM UK PICKS A MUSLIM TO RUN AGAINST SADIQ KHAN FOR MAYOR

Reform UK chooses a Muslim candidate to run against Sadiq Khan to become the next Mayor of London which Dan says is a depressing capitulation to Islamism, no matter how much you might like the woman herself, Laila Cunningham, whose Egyptian parents emigrated to London.



In his Digest, Dan makes it clear why he thinks this is a huge mistake from Nigel Farage – the Christian capital needs a Christian Mayor to save it from Khan’s destruction.



ALSO TODAY: An Islamist takeover of the British police that the British Bashing Corporation and MSM are determined to bury.

We now have categorical proof that those in charge of law enforcement are obsessed with locking up white Christians like Lucy Connolly while letting the Muslim mob rule the roost.



And yet that dangerous cretin Slippery Starmer now wants to send British troops to fight for the corrupted Ukrainian regime - you can bet your bottom dollar it won’t be the Islamists lining up to fight…

We’ll get the verdict of our Superstar Panel: Independent broadcaster Leo Kearse and activist Kellie Jay-Keen.



PLUS: We are watching the death of the MSM in real time, as left-wing Good Morning Britain’s studio shrinks on Woke ITV and Channel 5’s Vanessa pretends to be a podcast.



AND: The BBC goes to war with its most successful comedy discovery Ricky Gervais.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle’s As Ever disaster has been exposed in excruciating detail, as the Fake Duchess launches a pathetic MSM fightback. We’ll reveal the truth with US royal YouTube sensation P-Dina.